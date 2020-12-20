Kerala Assembly's special session likely for resolution against farm laws

CPM-led Left Democratic Front government in Kerala is planning to convene a special session of the state Assembly to move a resolution against the Centre's new farm laws.

Government sources said that the special session has been proposed for December 23. A final decision on this is expected to be taken at the cabinet meeting on Monday.

The resolution might be backed by all members, except BJP's lone MLA O Rajagopal.

The move comes close on the heels of Kerala government deciding to move the Supreme Court against the new farm laws. The state government has also got a legal opinion that certain portions of the law amounted to infringement into the state's powers and hence there is a scope for filing an appeal.

State agriculture minister V S Sunil Kumar recently said that the state government would not implement the new farm laws and would approach the Supreme Court against the laws. The state was prepared to face any consequences of the decision. The new laws would destroy food security and public distribution system, he said.

CPI's Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala Binoy Viswam and Congress's Lok Sabha MP T N Prathapan had earlier moved SC against the farm laws.

Kerala Assembly had earlier passed many resolutions against the Centre's decisions, including one demanding to scrap the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the decision to award the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to Adani Enterprises.