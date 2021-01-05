Kerala bird flu outbreak reported to be under control

Even as the Centre notified the bird flu outbreak in two districts in Kerala, state Animal Husbandry officials said that no more fresh cases were reported yet.

Animal Husbandry director Dr K M Dileep said that till Tuesday evening no fresh cases of bird flue were reported and hence it seemed to be under control. He also said that the cases reported in Kottayam and Alappuzha could have been spread through migratory birds.

With the Centre notifying bird flu cases in Kerala, the state Animal Husbandy department initiated culling activities. Close to 50,000 birds, mainly ducks, were culled and restrictions were imposed in chicken, duck and egg trade in the region.

So far bird flu cases were reported at Karthikapally and Kuttanad areas of Alappuzha and Neendoor of Kottayam. All districts are maintaining a vigil by opening special control rooms to take swift preventive actions.

Meanwhile, Tamilnadu was learnt to have imposed restrictions in transporting hen and eggs from Kerala to Tamil Nadu by enhancing vigil along the borders.