Kerala bishop warns of agitation over buffer zone issue

Kerala bishop warns of strong protest over buffer zone issue

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has reportedly convened a high-level meeting on Tuesday to discuss the matter

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Dec 20 2022, 02:10 ist
  • updated: Dec 20 2022, 02:10 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Mounting pressure on the government, a bishop in Kerala warned on Monday that an agitation would be launched to gain relaxation for human habitation in forest buffer zones.

Ushering a ruckus in Kozhikode district on Monday to protest the state government’s newly-issued satellite survey report on the buffer zone, Thamarassery bishop Remigiose Inchananiyil claimed that buffer zone restrictions will not be allowed to be applied at high ranges “until the affected people were alive”.

Also Read | Violence mar Kerala's world cup celebrations; Mention for Kerala in Argentina's twitter

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has reportedly convened a high-level meeting on Tuesday to discuss the matter.

The present row is over a satellite survey report released by the state government on the structures within 1 km from the border of forest areas.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kerala
Protests
Pinarayi Vijayan
India News

What's Brewing

Wasps use penis spikes to ward off predators

Wasps use penis spikes to ward off predators

Amber Heard settles defamation case with Johnny Depp

Amber Heard settles defamation case with Johnny Depp

Google to help decode doctors' written prescription

Google to help decode doctors' written prescription

Kashmir's Himalayan brown bears eating plastic as food

Kashmir's Himalayan brown bears eating plastic as food

1971 India-Pakistan war: Hero of Longewala passes away

1971 India-Pakistan war: Hero of Longewala passes away

 