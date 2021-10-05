Kerala BJP begins party revamp

The BJP in Kerala has initiated a restructuring amidst reports that the party state secretary K Surendran may also be replaced.

Actor-turned politician Krishnakumar, who contested from Thiruvananthapuram constituency in the recent Assembly election, was made a national council member. Three others were also included in the national council, while district presidents in five districts, including Kasargod, were replaced. Raveesha Thantri is the new BJP district president of Kasargod.

There were reports that actor turned Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Gopi may replace K Surendran as party state president. But Gopi had denied the reports.

BJP suffered a setback in the recent Assembly election as it lost even its lone sitting seat and the vote share also came down.