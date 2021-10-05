Kerala BJP begins party revamp

Kerala BJP begins party revamp

There were reports that actor turned Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Gopi may replace K Surendran as party state president

DHNS
DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram ,
  • Oct 05 2021, 22:16 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2021, 22:16 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

The BJP in Kerala has initiated a restructuring amidst reports that the party state secretary K Surendran may also be replaced.

Actor-turned politician Krishnakumar, who contested from Thiruvananthapuram constituency in the recent Assembly election, was made a national council member. Three others were also included in the national council, while district presidents in five districts, including Kasargod, were replaced. Raveesha Thantri is the new BJP district president of Kasargod.

There were reports that actor turned Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Gopi may replace K Surendran as party state president. But Gopi had denied the reports.

BJP suffered a setback in the recent Assembly election as it lost even its lone sitting seat and the vote share also came down.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

BJP
Kerala
Indian Politics
K Surendran

Related videos

What's Brewing

From crypto to oil, WhatsApp outage hits trading

From crypto to oil, WhatsApp outage hits trading

Jammu beers get gold medals at Spiritz selection awards

Jammu beers get gold medals at Spiritz selection awards

Nobel Literature Prize yet to deliver diversity promise

Nobel Literature Prize yet to deliver diversity promise

How do we bridge the skill gap of engineers?

How do we bridge the skill gap of engineers?

Vehicle horns in India may soon sound like tabla, flute

Vehicle horns in India may soon sound like tabla, flute

In a first, drone delivers Covid vaccine in North East

In a first, drone delivers Covid vaccine in North East

NASA images show polluted skies to engulf north India

NASA images show polluted skies to engulf north India

 