Kerala boy gets stuck in vehicle's window, dies

A four year old boy died reportedly after he got stuck on the front door glass of a mini-goods vehicle while playing with it.

The incident took place at Punnapra in Alappuzha district of Kerala on Wednesday afternoon. The deceased was identified as Mohammed Hannan, son of Ummar.

According to the police, the boy was reportedly playing with the mini-goods vehicle parked by his father on the premises of their house. The boy seemed to have made a bid to enter the vehicle through the half opened window glass on the driver side by climbing on the tyre.

His parents told the police that as they rushed on seeing the child screaming, they saw his neck stuck in the glass and the child hanging. Though the boy was rushed to hospital, he could not be saved. Detailed investigation into the incident was progressing.

Watch latest videos by DH here: