Kerala boy receives 'royalty' for his optimistic dialogue used in advertisement

A class 4 boy in Kerala received 'royalty' after his innocent and motivating remarks on a selfie video was used for an advertisement.

Mohammed Fayis, a native of Kizhissery in Malappuram district, posted a video of making a flower using paper.

The video features him making a flower with paper, however, it turns out shapeless. To this, he innocently says in Malayalam, "For some, the flower may become perfect, for some, it may not be (perfect). Mine is not perfect. But I am not worried."

The Malabar Regional Co-operative Milk Producers' Union (Malabar Milma) used the optimistic dialogue of the boy in the typical Malabar slang, with slight modifications, for their advertisement. "For some, it may be become perfect, for some it may go wrong. But tea will be fine for all if milk is Milma's."

With the advertisement too going viral, some social media users commented that the boy was eligible for royalty. Milma official called the boy on Tuesday and gave him a cheque for Rs 10,000.

Fayis, who is the son of Abdul Muneer, said that he would contribute a part of the amount to Kerala Chief Minister's distress relief fund and the remaining for the marriage of a girl hailing from a weak family.

Fayis shot the selfie video of making a flower with paper using his mother's mobile phone. His sisters later saw it on the mobile and sent it to their father working in the Gulf and he shared it on some social media groups.