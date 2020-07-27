Kerala CBSE topper gets congratulatory call from PM

Kerala CBSE topper gets congratulatory call from PM Modi

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jul 27 2020, 17:24 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2020, 17:27 ist
VInayak M Malil

A Kerala student hailing from a weak background was obviously excited when he secured the top marks in the CBSE 12 standard commerce stream in the state. But his excitement had no limits when he received a call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

It was as part of the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme that the Prime Minister rang up Vinayak M Malil, who was a student of the Jawahar Novdaya Vidyalaya at Neriyamangalam, about 70 kilometres from Kochi. He is the son of Idukki native Manoj, a daily wage worker, and Thankamma.

After congratulating him for being the topper by fighting the odd conditions in life, the Prime Minister asked him what was his message to other students. "Hard work and proper time utilisation," replied Vinayak, who secured 493 out of marks in the CBSE exams, with full marks in three subject.

During the two-minute long conversation, the Prime Minister also enquired about the places he visited and his interest in sports. When Vinayak said he only visited Kerala and Tamil Nadu so far, the Prime Minister asked if he would like to visit Dehi. Vinayak replied that he was applying for higher studies in Delhi university.

The Prime Minister, who shared his conversation on the Twitter, asked Vinayak if he was active on social media. Once Vinayak replied that students were not allowed to use electronic gadgets at their school, Modi said he was lucky.

Vinayak is now flooded with appreciations as his conversation went viral.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Narendra Modi
Mann ki Baat
Kerala
CBSE
Exam results

What's Brewing

This coronavirus test can deliver results in 36 minutes

This coronavirus test can deliver results in 36 minutes

How to help children cope with moving

How to help children cope with moving

The Lead: Aditi Rao Hydari on 'Sufiyum Sujatayum'

The Lead: Aditi Rao Hydari on 'Sufiyum Sujatayum'

What is public debt? Why is govt borrowing more?

What is public debt? Why is govt borrowing more?

 