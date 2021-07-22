Clean chit to minister who 'settled' assault complaint

Kerala CM gives clean chit to minister accused of trying to settle molestation complaint

Opposition stages walkout from Assembly

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jul 22 2021, 17:00 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2021, 17:00 ist
A K Saseendran was accused of trying to settle a molestation complaint by a woman in Kollam district. Credit: Facebook/ @AKSaseendranOfficial

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday gave a clean chit to Forest Minister and NCP leader A K Saseendran who was accused of trying to settle a molestation complaint by a woman in Kollam district.

While the Opposition party -- Congress-led United Democratic Front -- staged a walkout from the Kerala Assembly over the issue, various political outfits staged demonstrations demanding Saseendran's ouster from the cabinet.

Also Read | Kerala minister who tried to settle molestation complaint gets party backing

Vijayan told the Assembly that Saseendran, who is also an NCP leader, only enquired about the matter as he thought that it was an issue between two-party workers -- the father of the woman complainant and the accused. The minister did nothing wrong in this, he said.

Replying to an adjournment motion notice given by Congress MLA P C Vishnunath, the chief minister also said that the police probe into the molestation complaint would progress, and if there was any deliberate delay in the police probe, action would be taken.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan subsequently gave a call for a walkout from the House accusing the Chief Minister of trying to protect the minister even as it was very evident that the minister tried to settle the case. The Opposition alleged the state government was initiating safety campaigns for women on one side and on the other side, protecting the accused.

Meanwhile, the BJP state president called on the woman complainant, who is a BJP worker. The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and Mahila Morcha activists staged demonstrations in front of the Assembly.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kerala
Pinarayi Vijayan
Molestation

Related videos

What's Brewing

Pune 1919: When India’s made its tryst with Olympics

Pune 1919: When India’s made its tryst with Olympics

Absent crowds, Tokyo Olympics have shot at being green

Absent crowds, Tokyo Olympics have shot at being green

New varieties of rice that can survive storms invented

New varieties of rice that can survive storms invented

NSO flagged 'misuse risk' before Pegasus row erupted

NSO flagged 'misuse risk' before Pegasus row erupted

For deaf transgender athlete, Tokyo 2020 brings hope

For deaf transgender athlete, Tokyo 2020 brings hope

Ola electric scooter to be available in 10 colours

Ola electric scooter to be available in 10 colours

Amid Covid gloom, could it be 'India Shining' in Tokyo?

Amid Covid gloom, could it be 'India Shining' in Tokyo?

Greg Chappell once rejected Chahar: Venkatesh Prasad

Greg Chappell once rejected Chahar: Venkatesh Prasad

From China to Germany, floods expose climate dangers

From China to Germany, floods expose climate dangers

Two pandemic-hit Olympics: 1920, 2021

Two pandemic-hit Olympics: 1920, 2021

 