Kerala CM gives clean chit to minister accused of trying to settle molestation complaint

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday gave a clean chit to Forest Minister and NCP leader A K Saseendran who was accused of trying to settle a molestation complaint by a woman in Kollam district.

While the Opposition party -- Congress-led United Democratic Front -- staged a walkout from the Kerala Assembly over the issue, various political outfits staged demonstrations demanding Saseendran's ouster from the cabinet.

Vijayan told the Assembly that Saseendran, who is also an NCP leader, only enquired about the matter as he thought that it was an issue between two-party workers -- the father of the woman complainant and the accused. The minister did nothing wrong in this, he said.

Replying to an adjournment motion notice given by Congress MLA P C Vishnunath, the chief minister also said that the police probe into the molestation complaint would progress, and if there was any deliberate delay in the police probe, action would be taken.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan subsequently gave a call for a walkout from the House accusing the Chief Minister of trying to protect the minister even as it was very evident that the minister tried to settle the case. The Opposition alleged the state government was initiating safety campaigns for women on one side and on the other side, protecting the accused.

Meanwhile, the BJP state president called on the woman complainant, who is a BJP worker. The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and Mahila Morcha activists staged demonstrations in front of the Assembly.