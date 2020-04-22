Kerala CM denies daughter's alleged links with US firm

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan denies daughter's alleged links with US firm in controversy

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Apr 22 2020, 19:33 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2020, 19:33 ist
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has denied the allegations that his daughter, who is running an IT firm in Bengaluru, was having links with the US firm that was engaged by the Kerala government for COVID data analysis.

Vijayan said at a press conference on Wednesday that those raising the allegations should come out with evidence. He also said that he was not at all concerned about the personal allegations against him as he did nothing wrong.

Congress MLAs in Kerala had alleged of links of Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena Thayikkandiyil with US-based film Sprinklr run by Malayali Ragy Thomas.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala
United States
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

'Migrant worker remittances to fall 20% amid COVID-19'

'Migrant worker remittances to fall 20% amid COVID-19'

2019 was Europe's hottest year ever: EU

2019 was Europe's hottest year ever: EU

Humans to blame for COVID-19 and other 'zoonoses'

Humans to blame for COVID-19 and other 'zoonoses'

Bengaluru may see second coronavirus wave: Study

Bengaluru may see second coronavirus wave: Study

Karnataka to partially relax lockdown from April 23

Karnataka to partially relax lockdown from April 23

India running out of oil storage space as demand falls

India running out of oil storage space as demand falls

Flight tickets being sold despite govt restrictions

Flight tickets being sold despite govt restrictions

Lockdown: About distances, home-baked cakes, promises

Lockdown: About distances, home-baked cakes, promises

 