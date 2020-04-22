Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan denies daughter's alleged links with US firm in controversy

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has denied the allegations that his daughter, who is running an IT firm in Bengaluru, was having links with the US firm that was engaged by the Kerala government for COVID data analysis.

Vijayan said at a press conference on Wednesday that those raising the allegations should come out with evidence. He also said that he was not at all concerned about the personal allegations against him as he did nothing wrong.

Congress MLAs in Kerala had alleged of links of Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena Thayikkandiyil with US-based film Sprinklr run by Malayali Ragy Thomas.