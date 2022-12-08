Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan firm on SilverLine; Congress remains unconvinced

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said in the Assembly that the SilverLine semi-high-speed rail project would not be dropped.

"The Centre will have to give nod for the project in the due course," Vijayan said while replying to an adjournment motion notice by the Opposition Congress.

Opposition leader V D Sathesan said that even if the state receives a nod from the Centre, Congress would not allow the project in Kerala considering the hardships it would cause to the people owing to land scarcity.

Also Read: Kerala facing 'unprecedented financial crisis', Finance Minister K N Balagopal

Pointing out the difficulties caused to land owners in selling or pledging lands where demarcation stones for the proposed project were laid, the Opposition urged the Chief Minister to withdraw the notification identifying the land for the project.

With the Chief Minister rejecting demands, the Opposition staged a walkout from the House in protest.

In an order issued by the state government directing about 200 officials posted for land survey and acquisition-related activities of SilverLine to report back to the parent department, it was mentioned that further steps regarding the project would be taken only after getting the centre's nod.