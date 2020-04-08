Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan terms Smriti Irani's helping hand for Wayanad fake

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the reports that Union Minister Smriti Irani extended help to a group of migrant workers starving at Wayanad in Kerala was a fake one.

He said that it was unfair to make fake claims with regard to the Covid-19 relief measures.

Follow live updates on coronavirus

A section of media, including RSS mouthpiece Organiser, reported that a group of migrant workers, including many from Amethi, were stranded without food at a camp in Wayanad constituency, which is represented by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha, and following Smriti's intervention Sewa Bharati workers supplied food to them.

Vijayan said that the said 41 migrants were staying at a quarter of an individual at Karuvarakundu in Malappuram district, which comes under Wayanad constituency. Though the food was earlier offered to them from the nearby community kitchen, the migrants and their employer said they themselves would make food. Hence 25 kits containing essential commodities were supplied by the government officials.