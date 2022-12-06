Kerala CM reiterates 'external forces' behind anti-Vizhinjam stir allegation

Amidst efforts to settle the nearly four-month-long stir against the Adani Vizhinjam port project in Kerala, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reiterated on Tuesday that there were genuine suspicions of "external forces" influencing the the stir.

The Latin Catholic church spearheading the stir by the coastal community has already expressed strong objections against the the allegation and asked the government to come out with evidence.

The CM reiterated the allegation while replying to a discussion on an adjournment motion moved by the opposition Congress on the stir. He said that he had held talks with top representatives of the Latin Catholic church. "They used to respond positively to the government's assurances, but later announce that they were unhappy over the assurances and would go ahead with the stir. This creates genuine suspicions that the agitation is being controlled by some external forces," he said.

Vijayan also cited a similar suspicion of external influence raised by the ports minister in the previous Congress ministry in 2014 when there were protests by environmentalists against the port project.

Indicating that there would not be any further relaxation in government's stand on the demands of the agitators, the Chief Minister said that the government would be paying a rent of Rs 5,500 only for those who lost their houses in coastal erosion, until they are provided alternative homes by the government.

He also said that the cases registered in connection with the stir, including those pertaining to the police station attack, would take its own course.

The agitators are demanding that the rent should be increased to Rs 8,000 and the police cases should be withdrawn.

The Congress alleged that the government had worsened the stir by hesitating to initiate talks in the initial stage itself. "The opposition is against stopping the port construction due to the stir, but it will stand with the people of the coastal area until their genuine grievances are addressed," said V D Satheesan.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary V P Joy was learnt to be holding talks with the representatives of the agitators on Tuesday evening.

The petition filed by Adani ports seeking deployment of central forces at the port project site is coming up before the Kerala HC on Wednesday.

Even as Kerala government did not object to the demand to deploy central force during the last sitting, even Chief Minister clarified on Tuesday that central force would be deployed only at the port site and the state police itself would handle law and order.