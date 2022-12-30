Kerala CM says Heeraben 'guiding force' behind Modi

Kerala CM says Heeraben 'guiding force' behind Modi; condoles her demise

'She was a noble person who had a fulfilling life by being the guiding force behind him,' Vijayan said

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Dec 30 2022, 14:11 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2022, 15:04 ist
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Credit: PTI Photo

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday condoled the demise of Heeraben Modi, mother of Narendra Modi, on behalf of the people of the state and described her as the "guiding force" behind the Prime Minister.

Recalling her as a "noble person," Vijayan said he was deeply saddened to hear about her passing.

"Deeply saddened to hear the passing of Smt.Heeraben Modi, beloved mother of the Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji. She was a noble person who had a fulfilling life by being the guiding force behind him. Heartfelt condolences on behalf of the people of Kerala," he tweeted.

Heeraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday. She was 100. Her last rites were performed at a crematorium in Gandhi Nagar in the morning in the presence of PM Modi, his brothers and other family members.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kerala
Narendra Modi
India News
Pinarayi Vijayan

What's Brewing

Female CRPF officers to join Kashmir anti-militancy ops

Female CRPF officers to join Kashmir anti-militancy ops

DH Radio | Movies that mattered in 2022...

DH Radio | Movies that mattered in 2022...

Pele, Maradona, Messi: Who is the greatest of all time?

Pele, Maradona, Messi: Who is the greatest of all time?

City startup aims to boost language learning

City startup aims to boost language learning

B’lurean sends out books and cookies on subscription

B’lurean sends out books and cookies on subscription

World population projected at 7.9 bn on New Year's Day

World population projected at 7.9 bn on New Year's Day

DH Toon | Students to learn 'corrected' history

DH Toon | Students to learn 'corrected' history

Study shows Bengaluru will expand 58% by 2025

Study shows Bengaluru will expand 58% by 2025

How many?! Pele's astonishing goal record

How many?! Pele's astonishing goal record

Bizarre 2022: The 'foodgasms' we wish we never saw

Bizarre 2022: The 'foodgasms' we wish we never saw

 