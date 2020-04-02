Kerala CM urges PM Narendra Modi on Mangaluru road block

With the roadblock between Mangaluru and Kasargod still remaining, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took up the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video conferencing.

Mr. Vijayan said that the stand of Karnataka was in-humanitarian. At times of crisis all states should stand together without any favoritism. He urged the Prime Minister to ensure that the movement of goods should not be obstructed. Kerala was not seeking free movement of people, but only patients.

He also said that the personal criticisms by BJP leaders in Karnataka against him over the issue need to be considered only as political statements.

Meanwhile, Kerala is pinning hopes on a favorable order from the Supreme Court which is scheduled to consider a petition filed by Kasargod MP Rajmohan Unnithan against the roadblock.