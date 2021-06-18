Kerala CM Vijayan alleges new state Congress chief Sudhakaran once tried to kidnap his children

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that Kerala PCC president and Lok Sabha member K Sudhakaran had once planned to kidnap his children.

Vijayan's statement quoting a former Congress leader came in response to certain critical remarks made by Sudhakaran against the two-time CM. Both Vijayan and Sudhakaran are Kannur natives.

Vijayan told reporters on Friday that a former Congress local leader and Sudhakaran's close friend, who is now no more, had called on him at his house in Kannur many years back. That Congress leader said that he (Vijayan) should be cautious as Sudhakaran was even planning to kidnap Vijayan's children. Vijayan said that he did not tell anyone, including his wife, as they would be scared given his children were still going to school.

Read | Sudhakaran assumes charge as Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee chief

Recollecting his college days, Sudhakaran said in a recent interview to a publication that during tensions at Brennen College at Thalassery in Kannur, Vijayan was roughed up during a political clash in the campus. Both Vijayan and Sudhakaran were alumni of the college.

Denying that he was roughed up, Vijayan said that he was at the college to write exams during the said incident and following his intervention, Left student workers took away Sudhakaran. Vijayan also recollected many adverse remarks made by some Congress leaders against Sudhakaran earlier.

Congress sources said that Sudhakaran would be coming out with his fresh versions in a day or two.

By making Sudhakaran Kerala PCC's new president the Congress leadership was planning to give a strong opponent to take on Vijayan. It seems to be proving right, said a Congress source.