Kerala CM's former secretary accused of misusing office

The Enforcement Directorate and Customs have strongly objected anticipatory bail to Kerala Chief Minister's former principal secretary M Sivasankar maintaining that he was strongly suspected to be involved in the smuggling activities and had misused his official position.

The Kerala High Court restrained both the agencies from arresting the IAS officer, who is now under suspension, till October 28. The court would pronounce the judgment in the anticipatory bail applications of Sivasankar on that day.

The ED, which submitted evidence against Sivasankar in a sealed cover to the court, said that he was even suspected to have controlled the smuggling racket. Sivasankar was also suspected to have contacted customs for releasing the baggage containing gold. Customs alleged that Sivasankar's hospitalisation was an attempt to evade arrest.

Sivasankar's main contention was that he was cooperating with the investigation and he had no involvement in the illegal activities.