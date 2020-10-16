Kerala CM's former secretary hosptialised ahead of Customs visit to his residence

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's former principal secretary M Sivasankar was hosptialised after he complained of discomfort, close on the heels of a Customs team reaching his residence in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday evening.

There were also unconfirmed reports that Sivasankar complained of discomfort while he was proceeding with the Customs. He was admitted to a private hospital in the city.

Meanwhile, sources said that Customs was probing into suspicions of Swapna Suresh illegally carrying foreign currency abroad along with Sivasankar. The IAS officer, who is now under suspension, was learnt to be summoned by Customs in connection with this probe and the chances of Sivasankar being arrested in this case could not be ruled out, said a source.

Sivasankar on Thursday moved the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail in connection with Enforcement Directorate's probe against him. The HC restrained the ED from arresting him till October 23. Sivasankar was already quizzed for days by the central agencies.