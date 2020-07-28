Kerala CM's former secretary M Sivasankar questioned for the third time

Kerala Chief Minster's former principal secretary M Sivasankar was further quizzed for around ten hours by the NIA on Tuesday in Kochi in connection with the terror links of the gold smuggling case.

Sources said that so far there was no evidence of Sivasankar intentionally helping the gold smuggling racket involving former employees of the UAE consulate. Hence he is unlikely to be arraigned in the case, but might be made a strong witness in the case registered by the customs and NIA.

It was for the third time that Sivasankar was being questioned in length by the NIA. The Customs had also quizzed him. He had admitted his close relationship with the smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh, who was a former executive secretary at the UAE consulate, but maintained that he was unaware of her smuggling activities.