Kerala: Coins removed from boy who died after swallowing them

Two coins were recovered from the body of a three-year-old boy in Kerala who died after swallowing coins.

A postmortem examination of the body of Prithviraj, who died during the late hours of Saturday, recovered two coins from his large intestine. The initial diagnosis of doctors was that there was only one coin.

The preliminary assumption of the doctors was that the death could not be due to swallowing coins as no internal injuries were found. Since the coin reached the large intestine, it could have gone out through excretion. Further chemical examinations were being done to ascertain the cause of death, sources said quoting doctors.

Prithviraj, son of Raju and Nadini hailing from Aluva in Ernakulam district, was allegedly denied proper treatment at three hospitals. The child was taken to the hospitals on Saturday and was referred from one after the other and was finally sent back home from Alappuzhamedical college hospital by advising to have plenty of plantain and rice so that the coin would go out through excretion. But the child died by late on Saturday night.

Though the family alleged that the child was not given proper care at hospitals citing the Covid-19 scenario, hospital authorities denied it.