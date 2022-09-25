Kerala Congress leader Aryadan Muhammed passes away

Kerala Congress leader Aryadan Muhammed passes away

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS,
  • Sep 25 2022, 15:01 ist
  • updated: Sep 25 2022, 15:12 ist
Credit: Twitter/ @RahulGandhi

Senior Kerala Congress leader and former minister Aryadan Muhammed passed away on Sunday. He was 87.

A native of Nilambur in Malappuram district, he was under treatment for age-related illness for some time.

Muhammed served as minister in three ministries in Kerala, the latest being as power minister in the Oommen Chandy ministry from 2011-16. He represented Nilambur in the Assembly for seven terms between 1977 and 2016.

He entered politics through trade unions in the 1950s. He was also an accused in a murder case and was in jail for some time, but was later acquitted. He was considered A K Antony's loyalist and was often referred to as the political chanakya of the Congress party in Kerala.

The leader behind wife Mariyumma, two sons and two daughters. His son Shoukath contested the Kerala Assembly election from Nilambur in 2016, but was defeated.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress leaders offered tributes on his death.

