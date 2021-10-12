Kerala Congress leadership struggles to please members

Kerala Congress leadership struggles to please members in party reconstitution

Even as Sudhakaran and Satheesan almost finalised the draft list and went to Delhi for AICC's nod the other day, they had to return without accomplishing the mission

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Oct 12 2021, 21:31 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2021, 21:31 ist

The finalisation of Congress committees in Kerala is getting delayed as the new state leadership is finding it difficult to accommodate the interests of all the prominent party leaders at the state and national levels.

The new leadership comprising Kerala PCC president K Sudhakaran and opposition leader V D Satheesan had earlier decided to stop the hitherto practice of forming 'jumbo committees', as it is widely referred to, by accommodating nominees of all prominent leaders.

However, having burnt its fingers for not taking the prominent leaders into confidence while finalising the district Congress committee presidents last month, the Sudhakaran-Satheesan combine seems to be now struggling to implement its foremost decision to do away with the jumbo state committee and not to concede to group interests of the leaders.

Also Read | Congress slams Kerala government for not withdrawing cases related to Sabarimala, CAA protests

Even as Sudhakaran and Satheesan almost finalised the draft list and went to Delhi for AICC's nod the other day, they had to return without accomplishing the mission. Concerns expressed by some top leaders from Kerala over not including their nominees and the difference of the state leadership with an AICC general secretary from Kerala over the compulsion to include the latter's nominees were said to be the reason.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said on Tuesday that the reports that he was a reason for delaying the finalisation of Kerala PCC officer bearers were not true.

Sudhakaran said that the list was almost finalised and would be announced soon. He also denied reports of Venugopal's intervention.

Also Read | Kerala BJP's Ali Akbar quits all organisational responsibilities

It was learnt that the state leadership sent the draft list of Kerala PCC office bearers to the AICC general secretary in-charge of Kerala Tariq Anwar by Tuesday evening.

While the Kerala PCC was earlier having a 'jumbo committee' of 12 vice presidents, 42 general secretaries and around 100 secretaries, the new leadership wanted to limit it to 51.

After the district, Congress committee presidents were announced last month the state Congress witnessed severe unrest with top leaders like Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala openly flaying the state leadership for not consulting them before finalising the list. Five prominent leaders also left the party. Former Kerala PCC presidents Mullappally Ramachandran and V M Sudheeran openly expressed their displeasure against the state leadership.

Hence the Sudhakaran-Satheesan combine was learnt to have consulted all senior leaders before finalising the draft PCC office bearers list. Certain relaxations in norms were learnt to be given to a couple of senior women leaders to ensure adequate women representation in the committee.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Congress
Kerala
India News
K Sudhakaran
Tariq Anwar

Related videos

What's Brewing

One candidate, one vote: Curious case of a BJP member

One candidate, one vote: Curious case of a BJP member

Mizoram govt asks people to wear mask 24/7 even at home

Mizoram govt asks people to wear mask 24/7 even at home

Why the United States dominates the Nobels

Why the United States dominates the Nobels

In Brazil, where football reigns, NBA creates its space

In Brazil, where football reigns, NBA creates its space

DC's new Superman comes out as bisexual

DC's new Superman comes out as bisexual

World's oldest white rhino dies in Italian zoo aged 54

World's oldest white rhino dies in Italian zoo aged 54

 