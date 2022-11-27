Kerala Congress makes subtle efforts to rein in Tharoor

Former minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan said that all party leaders would have to work within the framework of the party

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath
  Nov 27 2022, 07:50 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2022, 08:49 ist
In view of the row over Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's alleged parallel works in Kerala, the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee directed that partyleaders should keep district committees informed of meetings in respective districts.

The disciplinary committee of the Kerala PCC issued the directive without specifying the ongoing row over Tharoor's series of programmes across the state. Committee chairperson former minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan said that all party leaders would have to work within the framework of the party.

AICC general secretary Tariq Anwar also stated earlier that any Congress leader visiting any district should inform the district committee concerned and take them into confidence.

Various district Congress committees had openly stated that they were not aware of programmes being organised under the banner of party outfits and being attended by Tharoor.

Meanwhile, Anwar who came down to Kerala on Saturday would be holding discussions with party leaders to sort out issues amicably.

There were also reports that Kerala PCC President K Sudhakaran may keep off from a state conclave of All India Professional Congress to be held in Kochi on Sunday. Tharoor is the national chairman of the Professional Congress.

