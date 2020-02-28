Kerala cop jumps into filthy canal to recover dead body

Acircle inspector of police in Kerala has become a sensation in social media, as he himself ventured into a filthy canal for fishing out a dead body as workers demanded high remuneration.

M Anwar, the circle inspector of Pathanapuram on rural parts of Kollam district, is being widely hailed on social media for his act.

Local people who spotted a body on the canal in Pathanapuram alerted the police. A police team led by the circle inspector reached the spot and sought help of some local people to fish out the body. But the local people were hesitant citing that the canal was about 10 feet deep and filled with filth.

Though the police approached workers who used to clean the canal, they demanded Rs. 2,000 as charge.

This prompted the circle inspector to venture into the canal.

He removed his uniform and wore a dhoti collected from a local person and ventured into the canal.

A police officer and one local person also joined him and they fished out the body of an aged man, who was suspected to have committed suicide.

With someone capturing the scenes on mobile camera and posting it on social media, it became viral. Many are saluting the police officer for his act.

The Kerala Police is also promoting the video on its social media page.

Anwar told a section of local media that he felt sad about the canal cleaning workers trying to exploit the opportunity by demanding remuneration for fishing out the body.

He asked them if they would ask remuneration even if the body happened to be that of their relative.