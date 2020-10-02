Kerala Covid-19 patient getting infested with maggots sparks row

A Covid-19 patient at Thiruvananthapuram government medical college hospital was found infested with maggots, and the suspension of a doctor and two nurses in connection with the case has triggered a stir by doctors and nurses.

Thiruvananthapuram native Anil Kumar, 55, was found to have maggot-infected sores on his body after he was discharged. A preliminary probe into the incident found lapses on the part of a doctor and two head nurses in giving him proper care and hence the three were placed under suspension on Friday and a detailed probe ordered.

But the action did not go down well with the doctors and nurses who have been relentlessly fighting Covid-19 over the past several months. The doctors and nurses staged a demonstration on Friday and threatened to go on indefinite stir until the actions against the doctor and nurses were withdrawn.

Kumar was hospitalised on August 21 after he suffered serious injuries from a fall. He was tested positive for Covid-19 while in the hospital and hence shifted to a Covid ward. Owing to injuries caused by the fall, he could move only with support. But no bystanders were allowed at the Covid ward. He was discharged on September 27 and afterwards only the family noticed the maggot-infested sores on the body.

Kumar's condition again worsened and was again hospitalised and is still under treatment.