Kerala Covid-free tribal panchayat comes under virus scare

A tribal panchayat in the forest areas of Idukki in Kerala that was so far keeping Covid at bay is now under a virus scare with two persons from the panchayat testing positive for the coronavirus.

However, health authorities are suspecting that the two got the infection after they visited some hospitals in the district and since they did not return to the panchayat afterwards, the chances of the infection spreading to others in the panchayat was low.

Edamalakkudy, situated about 35 kilometres from Munnar, a known tourist destination, was keeping Covid at bay by initiating self-quarantine measures. It was the lone panchayat in the state to be free from Covid.

Idukki district medical officer Dr. N Priya said that after tracing the contact history of the two a Covid test camp would be initiated in the panchayat if necessary.

Congress MP Dean Kuriakose had recently invited controversy as he took a vlogger to the panchayat flouting the self-quarantine norms being followed by the people.

Pressure on govt to relax restrictions

Even as various sections have demanded the government to relax the existing lockdown restrictions, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that in the present situation it was not possible to allow relaxations at this point as the TPR was still remaining above 10 per cent.

While various Muslim outfits have urged the Kerala government to allow at least 40 persons at mosques for prayers especially since Bakrid was approaching, a section of traders has also called for defying the lockdown restrictions like restricting the functioning of certain categories of shops for alternate days alone.

The Indian Medical Association had also flayed the ongoing restrictions in the state citing that it was only causing rush at shops.

The Covid scenario in Kerala continued to be grim as the TPR remained above 10.46 percent on Tuesday also.