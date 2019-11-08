Kerala CPM not to back workers facing UAPA charges

A day after CPM former general secretary Prakash Karat also condemned invoking UAPA charges against two young CPM activists in Kerala, the CPM Kerala leadership was learnt to have decided to distance itself from the issue as the police were firm on the stand that there were evidences linking the two CPM workers with Maoist organisations.

The party's state secretariat on Friday decided to wait until the review committee for UAPA cases, headed by retired justice P S Gopinathan, takes a call on the matter, it was reliably learnt.

Alan Suhaib and Taha Fazal, both branch committee members of CPM, were arrested on Friday night from Pantheerankavu near Kozhikode city on charges of distributing pamphlets condemning the recent killing of four Maoists in the forests areas of Palakkad district.

Many senior CPM leaders, including politburo member M A Baby, have been strongly condemning invoking UAPA charges against the two who even hailed from hardcore CPM families. Prakash Karat said on Thursday that the decision to invoke UAPA charges against the youths should be revoked as no one should be considered a Maoist just for possessing pamphlets.

It is learnt that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan conveyed party leaders that the police received evidence of the two having links with Maoist outfits and even attending their meetings. Even the Opposition Congress in Kerala had also condemned invoking UAPA against the two and accused the Chief Minister of allowing police raj in the state.