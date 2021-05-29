Kerala extends lockdown till June 9

The state has been under lockdown since May 8 following the sharp rise in coronavirus cases

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Credit: PTI Photo

The Kerala government on Saturday announced one more week extension of the statewide lockdown till June 9, to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the extension of the shutdown at a press conference.

The state has been under lockdown since May 8 following the sharp rise in coronavirus cases.

The chief minister also announced withdrawal of "triple lockdown" in Malappuram district, where the number of cases was high.

However, the general lockdown will continue in the district along with other districts in the state.

The government had earlier extended statewide lockdown twice--on May 16 and May 23--after reviewing the situation.

