Kerala extends more sops to migrants, Vigil against attempts to instigate tension

In the wake of alleged attempts to instigate migrant workers to protest, the Kerala government decided to give more focus on their welfare. Food of their interest, including roti and dal, would be provided at the camps.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan directed officials to ensure the welfare of migrant workers. So far over 5,000 camps were opened in the state for migrant workers and around 1.5 lakh migrants were provided shelter.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Meanwhile, one person was held in connection with the protest by hundreds of migrants at Payippad in Alappuzha district on Sunday demanding transportation facility to return to native places. On Monday also attempts were reportedly made to mislead migrant workers by spreading false messages that special trains would be operated. The police were maintaining vigil against attempts to instigate migrants to create tension by spreading false messages.