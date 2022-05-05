Kerala filmmaker held for misleading posts on actress Manju Warrier

An award-winning filmmaker was taken into custody by the police for posting defaming and threatening comments against actress Manju Warrier.

Sanal Kumar Sasidharan was held on Thursday by the city police, after a case was registered in Kochi, based on a petition filed by Warrier.

Sasidharan made social media posts alleging that Warrier’s life was in danger and that she was taken hostage by two persons, who were learnt to be members of her staff.

In 2020, Warrier had worked in Sasidharan's film 'Kayattam'. Since then, he had been making unwanted advances towards her. Thereafter he began sending insulting and threatening messages and making disparaging comments and posts on social media, sources said.

Recently, Kochi police had taken Warrier’s statement as part of the on-going investigation into the actress's sexual assault case, in which Warrier’s ex-husband Dileep is the main accused.

Using this as a ploy, Sasidharan made social media posts that her life was in danger. He had even sent petitions to the President in this matter.