Kerala finance minister stable, many leaders under observation

With Kerala Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac being tested positive for Covid-19, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, many of his cabinet colleague and CPM leaders are under observation.

Isaac tested positive on Sunday and was admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram medical college hospital. A team of doctors are taking care of him. His condition is stable and he is active, said hospital sources.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Apart from the chief minister, Health Minister K K Shailaja, Industries Minister E P Jayarajan and CPM State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan were among those, who are on observation as they had attended the CPI (M) state secretariat meeting the other day. But all the leaders were ensuring proper social distancing.

Meanwhile, 1,648 fresh Covid cases were reported in the state on Monday. The comparatively low number of fresh cases was due to a low number of tests done during the past 24 hours.