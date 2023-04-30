Signal received from relocated wild tusker in Kerala

Kerala forest dept receives radio collar signal from relocated wild tusker 'Arikomban'

'Arikomban' was a menace to the families living in the Chinnakanal area and had reportedly killed seven people

IANS
IANS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Apr 30 2023, 12:21 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2023, 12:21 ist
The rogue elephant ‘Arikomban’ at Chinnakanal in Idukki district, being drugged and loaded into a lorry with the help of trained elephants for its release into the Periyar forest, Idukki. Credit: PTI Photo

The Kerala forest department has received the first signal from the radio collar installed on the wild tusker named 'Arikomban' which has been relocated from Chinnakanal in Idukki district to Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Kumily.

The Chief Conservator of Forests, R S Arun IFS said that the department has received a signal from the wild tusker that was relocated into the PTR and said that they were monitoring the position of the animal.

It may be noted that the relocated wild tusker, 'Arikomban' was a menace to the families living in the Chinnakanal area and had reportedly killed seven people and broke open around 180 houses and shops to eat rice, sugar and other eatables.

Also Read | Day-long mission to translocate wild elephant in Kerala

The elephant, which is around 37 years old, was darted by a team of forest officials led by the Chief Veterinary surgeon of Kerala forest department, Dr Arun Zachariah on Saturday. He was finally pushed into the forest ambulance after a gruelling eight-hour mission to capture him. Four 'kumki elephants' of the forest department assisted the team to push the elephant into the ambulance and relocate him to the Periyar Tiger Reserve.

Dr Arun Zachariah, while speaking to media persons on Sunday, said that the elephant has an injury on its trunk but would heal soon. He is relocated at a distance of around 21 km from the human habitation and this is to ensure that the elephant does not return to the human settlements and create nuisance.

