Kerala freezes retirement age order

The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to freeze its recent order fixing the retirement age of all state public sector undertakings to 60 years

The decision of the left-front government had triggered protests from pro-left youth outfits including the Democratic Youth Front of India affiliated to the CPI(M) and All India Youth Federation affiliated to the CPI.

The Congress and the Youth Congress, which had launched an agitation against the decision, demanded that instead of freezing the order the government should revoke it.

The cabinet on Wednesday decided to freeze the order that was aimed at unifying the retirement age of all state PSUs. Further decisions on the matter would be taken later, said an official statement.

Youth outfits raised concerns that fixing the retirement age at 60 would affect the employment openings for youngsters as the retirement age of many PSUs now is 56 and 58. There were also allegations that the move was a prelude to increasing the retirement age of state government services also, which is now 56.

Kerala often witnessed strong resentment against moves to increase the retirement in government age owing to the high unemployment rate of the state.