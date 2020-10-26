Kerala gold smuggling accused deported from UAE to Kochi

An accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case involving former officials of the UAE consulate was deported from UAE on Monday and arrested by the NIA.

Rabins K Hameed, 42, who is the tenth-accused in the case pertaining to smuggling 30-kilogram gold, was deported to Kochi International Airport Monday afternoon from Dubai. The NIA special court in Kochi earlier issued a non-bailable warrant against Rabins. The NIA recorded his arrest and was being quizzed. He is a native of Muvattupuzha in the rural part of Ernakulam district and a close aide of third accused Faisal Fareed, who was suspected to have sent the gold from UAE using diplomatic baggage cover.

According to the NIA, Rabins conspired with fifth accused Ramees K T, sixth accused Jalal A M and others and arranged funds and purchased gold from Dubai for smuggling through diplomatic baggage. He is accused of attempting to conceal gold in electronic and electric devices for smuggling.

Some other accused, including Faisal Fareed, were also held by UAE authorities and are being interrogated as the role of some diplomats was also suspected in the smuggling using diplomatic baggage cover. NIA had issued INTERPOL blue notices for the accused.

The NIA had recently stated before the NIA special court in Kochi that Faisal and Rabins were the main conspirators in the case. An NIA team had also visited UAE and the UAE authorities had extended cooperation to the probe. The NIA also maintained that the gold smuggling case could affect India's relationship with the UAE and security of India, including economic security. The NIA even suspected links of some of the accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case with proscribed terrorist Dawood Ibrahim.