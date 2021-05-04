Kerala government formation likely by May 18 or later

The formation of the new LDF government in Kerala is likely by May 18 or later only as the talks with the coalition partners on the new ministers were just beginning.

It was learnt that youngsters and women may be given more prominence in the Cabinet.

The party's decision to make a young woman mayor of the Thiruvananthapuram city after the last local body election was widely appreciated. Moreover, inducting more youngsters in the Cabinet would also help in ensuring a better governance, sources close to party leadership said.

LDF convenor and CPI(M) acting state secretary A Vijayaraghavan said that the LDF and CPI(M)state secretariat meetings on May 17 and 18 would only finalise the members in the cabinet.

In the coming days the CPI(M)leadership would begin talks with coalition partners on seat sharing in the cabinet. While the CPI(M)has 62 MLAs, CPI has 17, Kerala Congress (M) five, NCP and JD(S) two each. Six other parties got one seat each and there are five independents also. Already the major coalition parties were reported to have staked claims for more seats in the Cabinet.