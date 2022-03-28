Kerala govt imposes dies-non following HC directive

Kerala government imposes dies-non following HC directive

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Mar 28 2022, 22:59 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2022, 22:59 ist
Representative picture. Credit: iStock Photos

The Kerala government on Monday evening issued orders imposing dies-non for government employees as part of two-day general strike by trade unions.

The order was issued in view of the Kerala High Court directive to issue orders prohibiting government employees from abstaining from work due to the strike

According to the order issued by Chief Secretary V P Joy, the unauthorised absence of employees will be treated as dies-non and the salary for the days would be withheld.

Leaves would be granted only for purposes like sickness, examination, or other similar unavoidable reasons. The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation was directed to operate sufficient buses and district collectors and police were directed to ensure protection.

Meanwhile, a section of traders also decided to open shops on Tuesday.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Kerala
India News
High Court

Related videos

What's Brewing

After politicians, actors, now a dog gets temple in TN

After politicians, actors, now a dog gets temple in TN

The Jada Smith condition behind Oscars #slapgate

The Jada Smith condition behind Oscars #slapgate

No beard, no work, Taliban tells Afghan govt employees

No beard, no work, Taliban tells Afghan govt employees

SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule

SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule

In Brazil, your ISP may be a mobster, cops say

In Brazil, your ISP may be a mobster, cops say

Who are minorities and what benefits do they get?

Who are minorities and what benefits do they get?

 