Kerala government imposes dies-non following HC directive

The Kerala government on Monday evening issued orders imposing dies-non for government employees as part of two-day general strike by trade unions.

The order was issued in view of the Kerala High Court directive to issue orders prohibiting government employees from abstaining from work due to the strike

According to the order issued by Chief Secretary V P Joy, the unauthorised absence of employees will be treated as dies-non and the salary for the days would be withheld.

Leaves would be granted only for purposes like sickness, examination, or other similar unavoidable reasons. The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation was directed to operate sufficient buses and district collectors and police were directed to ensure protection.

Meanwhile, a section of traders also decided to open shops on Tuesday.

