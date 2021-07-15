Kerala government to restructure minority scholarship

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jul 15 2021, 21:33 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2021, 21:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Kerala government has decided to restructure the ratio of scholarships to minority committees as the Kerala High Court recently scrapped an earlier decision to give reservations to Muslims and Christian communities in an 80:20 ratio.

The state cabinet on Thursday decided to restructure the ratio based on the 2011 census in which the Christian community constitute 18.38 per cent and the Muslim community 26.56 per cent.

According to an official press release, the new ratio would be implemented without affecting the existing beneficiaries.

The Left Front government was in a tight spot over the issue as various Christian forums welcomed the HC order scrapping the 80:20 ratio that favoured the Muslim community, while various Muslim outfits urged the government to file an appeal against the HC order.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had convened an all-party meeting on the matter and decided to seek legal opinion as well as to constitute an expert committee to look into the matter.

