Kerala Governor rakes up smuggling row to attack Pinarayi govt

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan appears to be taking the tussle with the CPI(M) government in the state to the next level by stating that he would interfere if it was found that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's office was patronising the gold smuggling involving UAE consulate employees.

Khan also challenged Vijayan to prove any political interventions he made. "I will resign if it could be proved that I illegally appointed any RSS man or other persons. Will the CM resign if he could not prove it?" he told reporters in Delhi on Thursday.

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan countered the Governor by stating that there were many instances when Khan insisted on appointments of his interest. He also said that the Governor was not showing any standards for the constitutional post he holds.

The Congress also echoed the issue with Kerala PCC president K Sudhakaran asking why the Governor did not initiate any action or even seek a probe against the CPI(M) government over the involvement in smuggling activities.

Khan had also justified his decision seeking action against finance minister K N Balagopal. "The minister tried to 'stoke the fire of regionalism' with his remark about Uttar Pradesh. It could have created problems for the people of Kerala, who are present all over the country," Khan said.

The fresh moves of Khan came in reaction to the strong criticism raised by the CM against him at a campaign of the ruling Left Front against the Governor.

The rift between the Governor and the state government is likely to witness crucial developments in the coming days, as the deadline given by the Governor to 11 vice-chancellors to give reasons for not quitting will end soon. The Governor had asked the VCs to quit after the Supreme Court passed an order dismissing a VC due to non-compliance with UGC norms in his appointment.