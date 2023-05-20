Kerala govt celebrates 2nd anniversary amid strong protests

As the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government led by Pinarayi Vijayan in Kerala celebrates its second anniversary of its second consecutive term on Saturday, the government is on the defensive over a host of issues like the serious allegations of commission in government projects, recent boat tragedy that claimed 22 lives, and murder of a young doctor in a hospital.

While the government has been organising several events to mark the anniversary celebrations despite the acute financial crunches, the Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) would be laying siege to the government secretariat on Saturday to protest against various allegations against the government as well as various ‘anti-people’ decisions like hike in cess and taxes on fuel and building permits. A major embarrassment to the Vijayan government was over the proposed Silver Line semi-high speed rail project in Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod.

The government used police force against people who opposed laying demarcation stones in their lands. Even as Vijayan kept on reiterating that the government would implement the project, he had to soften his stand after the defeat of the ruling party candidate in the bypoll to Thrikkakkara Assembly seat in Kochi in last June. The decision in the budget for 2023 to enhance cess on fuel and liquor, a steep increase in water tariff and various charges associated with building construction had also triggered strong protest against the government. Graft allegations surface A slew of corruption allegations also came up against the LDF government, the latest being the allegations over the Rs 230 crore artificial-intelligence-based road surveillance camera project.

The recent tourist boat accident at Tanur in Malappuram district had also put the government on the defensive over alleged lapses in proper enforcement against the illegal and unsafe boat operations, even as the matter was brought to the notice of higher authorities. The Kerala health sector that earned much appreciation for fighting the Covid-19 pandemic and Nipah virus outbreak is now facing severe criticisms not only over the killing of Dr Vandana Das by a person brought by police at a government hospital but also over the failure of the state’s emergency health care systems in rescuing her.

The government faced strong protest from the medical fraternity for ignoring their long pending demand to ensure proper security at hospitals. Valedictory function A valedictory function of the anniversary celebrations of the government would be held in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.