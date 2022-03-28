Kerala govt gets relief from SC over high-speed rail project

In a relief to the Kerala government over the proposed semi-high-speed rail project, the Supreme Court dismissed petitions against the ongoing social impact assessment (SIA).

SC's dismissal of the petitions challenging an order of the Kerala High Court that allowed SIA is a relief to the Left Front government as the laying of the demarcation stones for the SIA was facing stiff resistance from locals who were backed by political parties.

Meanwhile, the HC expressed concerns over the manner in which the demarcation stones were laid as officials were entering private premises for the process without permission or advance intimation and scaring people. The court also enquired about the need for laying concrete poles for conducting the SIA in place of survey marking. The government's contention that the concrete poles were being laid as per an earlier order of the court was also questioned by the court.

Meanwhile, the laying of the demarcation stones was reportedly slowed down in the state in view of mounting protests. The CPM party national congress to be held in Kerala from April 6 to 10 may also discuss the project. Leaders of CPI, which is the second coalition party on the ruling front, also expressed concerns over the protest with a party leader stating that certain decisions need to be reviewed.

