Kerala govt imposes Rs 13 cap on bottled water: Report

The Kerala government has announced a price ceiling of Rs 13 on bottled water being sold across the state, according to multiple media reports.

The move by the Kerala government comes after it recognised water as an 'essential commodity'. The cap for bottled water, which now has a retail price of Rs 20 per litre, will now be available at Rs 13.

The decision to fix a price cap was taken during an audit on bottled drinking water manufacturers.

Food Minister P Thilothaman told reporters that including bottled drinking water in the list of essential commodities allowed the state to fix the price cap on it.