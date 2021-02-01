Kerala govt initiates 'adalat' to connect more with common public and youths ahead of polls

As part of enhancing its connect with the masses and youngsters ahead of the Assembly polls, the Kerala government has initiated an adalat to address the grievances of the people and interactions with students at universities seeking suggestions for state's developments.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is directly interacting with the students of five major universities in Kerala at an event titled 'New Kerala, Youth Kerala'.

Vijayan interacted with the students at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) and gathered their opinion. He also urged the students to undertake researches that give new dimensions to the development of the state and also assured to introduce courses according to the changing times.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to have interactions with students of four more university campuses in the state in the coming days. The suggestions from students would reflect on the CPM-led Left Democratic Front's election manifesto.

Ministers have been assigned to conduct mass adalats in all districts for swift action into grievances of the people. The district-wise mass adalats also began on Monday with ministers heading them and taking swift decisions on grievances from the people. Thousands of petitions were handled online and directly at the adalats titled 'Swanthana Sparsam'.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front is also initiating mass contacts for gathering opinion to prepare the election manifesto. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was entrusted with the task of meeting representatives of various sections of the society to gather opinions to formulate the manifesto.