Kerala govt mores High Court against Trivandrum airport privatisation row

The Kerala government on Friday approached the Kerala High Court seeking a stay on the privatisation of the management of the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.

The High Court is likely to consider the plea on Monday.

The fresh move came a day after the CPM-led government in the state convened an all-party meeting and decided to pass a resolution in the state Assembly to protest against Centre's move to privatise Trivandrum airport and hand it over to the Adani Group.

The Congress is also opposed to the privatisation of the airport. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan also said in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the state government would not co-operate with the implementation of the privatisation.

The state government had earlier approached the High Court once opposing the plan. The HC had back then rejected the petition citing the no steps were initiated then to hand over the airport to the private party.

It subsequently approached the SC and in February, the apex court returned the petition to the Kerala HC with a directive to consider it. However, no fresh steps were taken thereafter.

The state has been demanding that the airport management be handed over to an SPV with state government's equity participation. The state had already floated a public-private participation firm Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Limited and participated in the tendering for the airport. But it quoted a fee of only Rs. 135 per passenger while the Adani Group quoted Rs. 162 per passenger.