Kerala govt removes tarnished IAS officer as district collector

Sriram is accused of drunken driving leading to the accident that killed a journalist in the city in 2019

  • Aug 01 2022, 23:02 ist
Succumbing to the strong protests across the state, the Kerala government revoked on Monday its recent decision to appoint IAS officer Sriram V as Alappuzha district collector.

He was posted as the Alappuzha collector barely a week ago. Apart from the protests by the Opposition and journalists’ forums, a few Muslim outfits, including the Kerala Muslim Jamaath, staged a massive demonstration in Alappuzha recently.

On Monday, the government issued the orders to move Sriram to Kerala Civil Supplies Corporation general manager post, and V R Krishna Teja was posted as Alappuzha collector.

Journalist K M Basheer was killed in August 2019 in an accident caused by a drunk Sriram. The IAS officer was also accused of trying to tamper with the evidence.

The case is pending trial.

