Kerala govt removes tarnished IAS officer as district collector

Succumbing to the strong protests across the state, the Kerala government revoked on Monday its recent decision to appoint IAS officer Sriram V as Alappuzha district collector.
Sriram is accused of drunken driving leading to the accident that killed a journalist in the city in 2019.
He was posted as the Alappuzha collector barely a week ago. Apart from the protests by the Opposition and journalists’ forums, a few Muslim outfits, including the Kerala Muslim Jamaath, staged a massive demonstration in Alappuzha recently.
On Monday, the government issued the orders to move Sriram to Kerala Civil Supplies Corporation general manager post, and V R Krishna Teja was posted as Alappuzha collector.
Journalist K M Basheer was killed in August 2019 in an accident caused by a drunk Sriram. The IAS officer was also accused of trying to tamper with the evidence.
The case is pending trial.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube