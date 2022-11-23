Kerala Guv gives KUFOS VC charge to university dean

Kerala Guv gives KUFOS VC charge to university dean, seeks action against Raj Bhavan march

The Kerala High Court had recently quashed the appointment of KUFOS vice-chancellor Riji John citing flaws in selection process

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Nov 23 2022, 19:46 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2022, 19:46 ist
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. Credit: PTI Photo

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Wednesday gave the charge of the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) vice-chancellor to the university's dean, Rosalind George.

The Kerala High Court had recently quashed the appointment of KUFOS vice-chancellor Riji John citing flaws in selection process. Though John had approached the SC, the apex court did not put a stay the HC order. Hence the governor, who is also the chancellor, decided to give the charge of vice-chancellor to Rosalind George. She is the wife of John.

Meanwhile, the governor is also learnt to be seeking action against government officials who allegedly took part in a recent Raj Bhavan march.

Also Read | CPM launches counter-campaign against Kerala Governor

According to sources, Raj Bhavan sent a letter to the state government seeking details of action taken against seven government officials who took part in the march organised by the ruling left-front on November 15.

The BJP had submitted representations to the governor and the government, seeking action against government officials who allegedly took part in the protest march. Pictures and video footage related to the same were also provided by BJP leaders.

Even as the protest was organised as part of the ongoing governor-government rift, the Chief Minister and ministers had kept away from it citing a basic etiquette.

Kerala
Arif Mohammed Khan
CPI(M)
LDF
BJP
Bharatiya Janata Party
India News

