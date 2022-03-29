Kerala HC dismisses petitions against SilverLine project

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed petitions against the land acquisition for the government's semi-high-speed-rail project that has witnessed stiff resistance across the state.

Justice N Nagaresh maintained that the rail project being initiated by the Kerala government could not be considered as a special railway project as per the Railways Act and hence the state government was empowered to acquire the land by invoking the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act.

The HC directive came a day after the Supreme Court rejected pleas against the ongoing social impact assessment for the project.

