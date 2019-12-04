Kerala HC rejects plea to ban nun's autobiography

The Kerala High court on Wednesday rejected a plea for banning publication of the autobiography of a nun in Kerala alleging of rampant sexual assault on nuns by priests in Kerala.

The court directed that the petitioner, Sister Licia Joseph of the Sisters of Mary Immaculate (SMI) congregation, may approach the police in case of any complaints against the book.

Sister Lucy Kalappura, who was among those who came out in the open against rape accused a former Bishop of Jalandhar Franco Mulakkal, stated in the autobiography that even she faced four sexual assault attempts and many young nuns were suffering sexual assaults from priests and even senior nuns in churches in Kerala.