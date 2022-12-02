HC to hear case on bias in Sabarimala priest selection

Kerala HC to hear case on discrimination in Sabarimala priest selection

Several priests from non-Brahmin communities have approached the Kerala HC over the last few years in the case

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Dec 02 2022, 22:19 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2022, 22:19 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

The Kerala High Court is scheduled to have a detailed hearing on petitions against the alleged discrimination in the selection of 'Melsanthi' (chief priest) at Sabarimala Ayyappa temple on Saturday.

Several priests from non-Brahmin communities have approached the Kerala High Court over the last few years against the notification of the Travancore Devaswom Board inviting applications for Sabarimala chief priest as it stated that only 'Malayalam Brahmins' could apply for the post.

Petitioners allege that it was discrimination and against the Constitution. The court had earlier appointed an amicus curiae to look into the matter.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sabrimala
Kerala High Court
Sabarimala Ayyappa temple

What's Brewing

In Pics | India's top 10 most valuable firms in 2022

In Pics | India's top 10 most valuable firms in 2022

'Jonathan the Tortoise' is now oldest known land animal

'Jonathan the Tortoise' is now oldest known land animal

Pentagon debuts its new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider

Pentagon debuts its new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider

Nora faces flak for holding Indian flag upside down

Nora faces flak for holding Indian flag upside down

US company turns air pollution into fuel

US company turns air pollution into fuel

Flying out of B'luru? Your face will be your ticket, ID

Flying out of B'luru? Your face will be your ticket, ID

 