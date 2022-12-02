Kerala HC to hear case on discrimination in Sabarimala priest selection

The Kerala High Court is scheduled to have a detailed hearing on petitions against the alleged discrimination in the selection of 'Melsanthi' (chief priest) at Sabarimala Ayyappa temple on Saturday.
Several priests from non-Brahmin communities have approached the Kerala High Court over the last few years against the notification of the Travancore Devaswom Board inviting applications for Sabarimala chief priest as it stated that only 'Malayalam Brahmins' could apply for the post.
Petitioners allege that it was discrimination and against the Constitution. The court had earlier appointed an amicus curiae to look into the matter.
