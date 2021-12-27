Kerala imposes night curfew from Dec 30 to Jan 2

Kerala imposes night curfew from December 30 to January 2

The curfew will start at 10 pm and go on till 5 am

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Dec 27 2021, 19:48 ist
  • updated: Dec 27 2021, 19:48 ist
A vaccination drive in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram. Credit: PTI Photo

Concerned by the spike in the number of Covid-19 Omicron cases, the Kerala government has decided to impose a night curfew from December 30 to January 2.

So far, 57 Omicron cases have been reported in Kerala while the active Covid-19 caseload was 21,224, with 1,636 more positive cases being reported on Monday.

In a Covid-19 review meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the state decided to impose the night curfew. New Year celebrations will not be also allowed beyond 10 pm, with hotels, clubs and bars allowed to accommodate only fifty per cent of the seating capacity. The curfew will last till 5 am.

Apart from enhancing Covid-19 vaccination drives, steps to distribute ayurvedic and homoeopathic medicines that boost immunity would be also taken. Anticipating a surge in Covid-19 cases by January-end, steps to enhance oxygen production and storage were also being taken, said a statement from the CMO.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kerala
Thiruvananthapuram 
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Omicron
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Political books set to make 2022 an explosive year

Political books set to make 2022 an explosive year

Hunt galaxies! Here’s how you can explore the universe

Hunt galaxies! Here’s how you can explore the universe

There is still hope pandemic could begin fading in 2022

There is still hope pandemic could begin fading in 2022

Treating Covid patients in secret Myanmar clinics

Treating Covid patients in secret Myanmar clinics

Here's how much extreme weather cost the world in 2021

Here's how much extreme weather cost the world in 2021

 