Kerala imposes night curfew from December 30 to January 2

Concerned by the spike in the number of Covid-19 Omicron cases, the Kerala government has decided to impose a night curfew from December 30 to January 2.

So far, 57 Omicron cases have been reported in Kerala while the active Covid-19 caseload was 21,224, with 1,636 more positive cases being reported on Monday.

In a Covid-19 review meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the state decided to impose the night curfew. New Year celebrations will not be also allowed beyond 10 pm, with hotels, clubs and bars allowed to accommodate only fifty per cent of the seating capacity. The curfew will last till 5 am.

Apart from enhancing Covid-19 vaccination drives, steps to distribute ayurvedic and homoeopathic medicines that boost immunity would be also taken. Anticipating a surge in Covid-19 cases by January-end, steps to enhance oxygen production and storage were also being taken, said a statement from the CMO.

