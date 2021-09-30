Kerala introducing online system for Covid-19 ex-gratia

As per the revised guidelines, the Rs 50,000 compensation for Covid-19 deaths will be made available to more people

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Sep 30 2021, 23:39 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2021, 23:39 ist
Kerala Health Minister Veena George. Credit: Facebook/veenageorgeofficial

The Kerala government has decided to introduce an online facility for the publishing of Covid-19 deaths and its review as per fresh guidelines.

District level Covid death assessment committees would be also constituted by October 10, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said.

The fresh guidelines for determining Covid-19 deaths were issued on the lines of the Centre and ICMR issuing new norms as per Supreme Court directives.

The government had earlier faced widespread allegations of underreporting Covid-19 deaths. 25,087 Covid-19 deaths have been formally recorded in Kerala so far.

As per the revised guidelines, the Rs 50,000 compensation for Covid-19 deaths will be made available to more people.

The health minister informed that the district level death assessment committees will be headed by an additional district magistrate level officer.

The list of the Covid-19 deaths as per the new guidelines would be published online by October 10 and there would be an option to submit applications for those deaths not included.

