Kerala issues heat stroke alert as mercury breaches 50 degrees

With the mercury level going up, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has raised a heat stroke alert in some parts of Kerala.

According to a heat index released by the KSDMA, some parts of Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode recorded above 54 degrees Celsius on Thursday, while parts of four other districts recorded more than 45 degrees Celsius. All districts recorded more than 40 degrees Celsius.

Temperature above 45 degrees Celsius in the heat index could lead to a heat stroke. Heat index is prepared considering the temperature and humidity.